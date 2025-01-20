Vedanta Aluminium Unveils Digital Dashboard at Odisha’s Jamkhani Mine

�Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has unveiled an innovative operational dashboard at its Jamkhani Coal Mine in Odisha. This state-of-the-art digital platform integrates real-time data, optimises performance metrics, and automates routine processes.

Developed in-house by a dedicated team, the dashboard leverages the First Principles (FP) approach to monitor mining operations at their core. It provides actionable insights to achieve operational excellence through the Time-in-Use Model (TUM), which tracks planned and actual cut rates, real-time coal exposure, machinery utilization, dispatch, and stock quality analysis.

The Jamkhani coal mine, Vedanta’s first-ever greenfield coal project, is also the first private greenfield coal mine in Odisha. Now fully operational, the mine supplies coal to Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant, the world’s largest aluminium smelter.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in the company’s growth, Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, stated, “The Operational Dashboard at our Jamkhani Coal Mine represents a significant leap forward in our journey toward digitalization. It empowers our team to optimize processes and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.”

David Stone, CEO – Coal Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “The operational dashboard at Jamkhani Coal Mine was developed in-house and aligns with Vedanta’s broader vision of integrating digital tools across our value chain. Future advancements, such as SAP integration and fleet management, will further enhance operational precision and sustainability.”

Vedanta’s coal mining business has achieved notable milestones in digital transformation through its digital-first approach, centered on advanced technologies. The company has implemented several innovative digital initiatives to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and foster a culture of learning and innovation.

Some Key Digital Initiatives:

Blasting Zone Clearance Using Drones: Ensures the safety of personnel, machinery, and livestock during blasting operations by covering broader areas and eliminating blind spots.

Glocab Vehicle Booking App: A GPS-enabled app for booking, tracking, and monitoring the daily usage of administrative vehicles, streamlining vehicle management and approvals.

Collision Avoidance System: Enhances safety by alerting drivers when another vehicle is nearby, preventing potential collisions.

Fleet Management System: Uses GPS and geofencing technology to track coal fleets from pit to stockyard, eliminating manual errors in trip counting and ensuring accurate coal accounting.

Contract Manpower Management System (CMMS): Simplifies onboarding and gate entry for contract employees, while tracking attendance through a biometric system.

Dashboard for Kodingamali Mines: Enables real-time production and dispatch tracking, automated updates, mail triggers, and calculation of asking and running rates, providing detailed performance analysis and identifying areas for improvement.�