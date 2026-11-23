Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said it has suspended the licences of five nutraceutical and health product makers for serious violations. In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has suspended the licences of Vedant Remedies, Lucid Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare for various violations, including poor hygiene and damaged infrastructure.

"FSSAI has suspended the license of several nutraceutical and health product manufacturers for serious food safety and regulatory violations," the regulator said. FSSAI said it remains committed to safeguarding public health through strict vigilance and enforcement of food safety standards.

Earlier this month, FSSAI took action against six nutraceutical manufacturers for various violations. "Regulatory action initiated, including suspension of FSSAI licenses for serious food safety violations," it has said. The six companies against whom the action was initiated are -- Airen Herbals, Aquabliss Lifesciences, Raskam Healthcare, Supercure Biotech, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare and Vedant Remedies.

During the current calendar year, FSSAI has increased enforcement action against food business operators (FBOs) as well as e-commerce companies as part of its efforts to provide safe food to people. It has cracked down against alcoholic beverage and energy drink makers.