Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Completes Trial Run in Mumbai

Mumbai: Sleeper Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday underwent a trial run for the first time from Mumbai. The train departed from Mumbai Central Railway station of Western Railways (WR) and ran at a speed of 130 kmph to reach Ahmedabad station. However, the deployment of the Sleeper Vande Bharat Express train will be done in service and route after conducting three to four trials from Nagda to Kota in Rajasthan and other places in North Railway (NR), said a senior Railway official.

The train arrived at Mumbai Central at 1.50 pm after departing from Ahmedabad at 7.29 am. Post this, It again departed from Mumbai Central at 2.45 pm for Ahmedabad.

The senior official of the WR said that the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) has been conducting a Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trial of the train. “RDSO will conduct four to five trials in different zones. Following this, the RDSO will submit its report to the railway board, which would finalise the deployment of this train in services,” he said. E

A source in the WR said that the certificate is likely to be issued next week after which final call on its deployment in services and routes will be taken by the railway board. “After analysis, a final certificate will be issued by RDSO,” the WR said in a statement.

Railway officials said that the Vande Bharat sleeper train achieved a peak speed of 180 kmph during multiple trials conducted over the last three days. During the current trials, the train clocked a peak speed of 180 kmph on January 2, during a 30-km run between Kota and Laban in Rajasthan’s Bundi district.

The officials said that after completion of the trials, the Railway Safety Commission will also evaluate the train at maximum speed.

According to the WR, the 16-coach train includes 11 AC-3 tier coaches, 4 AC-2 tier coaches, and a First AC coach, all equipped with advanced features such as separate charging ports for Type A and C devices, a foldable snack table, an integrated lighting system, and a laptop charging setup.

For passenger convenience, the train has a combined gangway for smooth movement, dog boxes at both ends, adequate linen space, and 38 special seats for attendants. Additionally, all coaches are HL3 compliant for fire safety and include Braille navigation for visually challenged passengers.