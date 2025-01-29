Value additions to products must happen in India: Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he cannot accept raw materials getting exported and finished products being shipped into the country, asserting that value additions must happen in India.

Addressing thousands of investors at the inaugural session of the “Utkarsha Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025” here at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the Prime Minister emphasised that Odisha, with its rich history and vast potential, is poised to become the gateway to India’s future economic growth.

“Odisha holds limitless opportunities for investors,” he declared while highlighting the state’s growing importance in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), chemicals, petrochemicals, tourism, textiles, and manufacturing.

The Prime Minister reflected on the eastern state’s historical significance, recalling its ancient maritime trade and manufacturing legacy, which laid the foundation for today’s dynamic industrial future.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these global trade links are being revived, strengthening the state’s position on the global business map, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also assured investors that they would see substantial returns on their investments in Odisha, offering his personal guarantee. “For all those who are planning to invest in Odisha, I assure you, your investment will yield strong returns. This is “Modi ka guarantee,” the Prime Minister said drawing a loud applause from over 5,000 investors and business leaders.

Highlighting the state’s strategic importance in India’s overall economic growth, Modi reflected on his frequent visits to Odisha — about 30 times since taking office — and underscored the vital role the state plays in India’s ambition to become the world’s third-largest economy.

He emphasised that Odisha’s people and its burgeoning industrial capabilities would drive it to become one of India’s fastest-growing economies.

The Prime Minister also called on investors to support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), youth-led startups, and innovation initiatives within the state. He reassured the business community that the Centre would support these ventures, fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and several other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural function. Odisha is aiming to attract investments worth over Rs.5 lakh crore, with projections of creating approximately 3.5 lakh jobs in the coming years. During the two-day conclave, the state is expected to sign over 100 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with investors, marking a new chapter in Odisha’s economic journey.

More than 7,500 delegates from across India and 12 other countries are attending the business conclave, which is already being hailed as a landmark event.