Vadodara airport receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax; FIR registered

Vadodara: Authorities at the Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Harni airport in Vadodara received the email on Friday morning, following which a search was carried out by the police, fire brigade, bomb disposal squad and dog squad, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya said the email sent from the email id generalshiva76@rediffmail.com contained a list of airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj in Gujarat, but did not specify the location of the bomb.

"The threat was general for all airports listed in the email. The airport premises and the funnel area were searched, and the bomb threat was found to be a hoax," she said. The official said a first information report (FIR) was registered at Harni police station under section 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

"I have tickled their ego and have frustrated them! Hahahaha! Result? Boom, boom and bangs! Big big bangs!! Hohohohohoho! No stopping, no escape! Let the games begin! Jai Mahakal, Jai Ma Adishakti!," the email read.