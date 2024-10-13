Uttarakhand: Gas Cylinder Found on Tracks in Roorkee

Haridwar: A gas cylinder was found lying on the tracks of the Roorkee-Luxor railway route, police said on Sunday. The guard of the BCN goods train spotted the cylinder on the second railway line near Dhandhera railway station at around 6.45 am on Saturday, police said.

Laksar GRP in-charge Sanjay Sharma said that at the time of the incident, no train was to come on that route.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police (rural) Swapan Kishore told PTI-Bhasha that a small cylinder of three kilograms was lying in the middle of the railway track coming to Roorkee, on receiving the information, RPF and police teams reached the spot and took the cylinder in their possession.

The cylinder was empty, he said.

Kishore said that in this case, a case was registered against unknown people under sections of The Railways Act at Roorkee Civil Line Police Station. The matter is under investigation.