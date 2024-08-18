Uttar Pradesh: Sweeper Owns 9 Luxury Cars

Lucknow: Sanitation workers typically earn between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. However, a recent investigation revealed that one sanitation worker accumulated such wealth and owns a luxurious home and expensive cars. The question arises: how did he accumulate such wealth?





In Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, a sanitation worker has left many stunned with his million-worth of assets. The sanitation worker owns a luxurious home and expensive cars, while flouting regulations.

Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, who previously held the position of Nazir at the Commissioner’s office, was discovered to have manipulated government files and accepted bribes to amass his wealth. Jaiswal had originally worked as a sanitation worker at Nagar Kotwali.





Following a complaint, then-Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra ordered an investigation. The probe revealed that Jaiswal was guilty of corruption and file tampering. As a result, he was suspended and a case was registered against him at Nagar Kotwali. Additionally, Sadar Tehsildar Devendra Yadav was tasked with investigating Jaiswal’s assets.

Officials have demanded details of Jaiswal’s bank accounts, requesting records from the past five years, which may uncover further startling information. The investigation also revealed several missing files from the Commissioner’s office and confirmed instances of tampering.



If Jaiswal is found guilty, officials have indicated that stringent actions will be taken against him.

