Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates RJ Sankara Eye hospital in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in his parliamentary consitutency of Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions.

Later today, PM Modi who is on a one-day visit to Varanasi will lay the foundation for several development projects worth approximately Rs 6,100 crore.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, stated that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for 23 projects in the city.

As part of his vision to provide world-class sports infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, worth over Rs 210 crore, under the 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City Mission.

The project aims to create a state-of-the-art facility featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, a sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas, among other amenities.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the New Civil Enclaves at Agra Airport, worth more than Rs 570 crore, as well as for Darbhanga Airport, costing around Rs 910 crore and Bagdogra Airport, at approximately Rs 1,550 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate new terminal buildings at Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur, and Sarsawa Airport, collectively valued at over Rs 220 crore. These airports will collectively increase their passenger handling capacity to more than 23 million annually, according to the release.

The designs of these airports are inspired by elements of the region's heritage structures.