Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025: PM Modi Guarantees Returns for Investors in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bold statement of confidence and vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed thousands of investors at the inaugural session of the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 here at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Modi emphasized that Odisha, with its rich history and vast potential, is poised to become the gateway to India’s future economic growth.

“Odisha holds limitless opportunities for investors,” Modi declared, highlighting the state’s growing importance in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), chemicals, petrochemicals, tourism, textiles, and manufacturing. He reflected on Odisha's historical significance, recalling its ancient maritime trade and manufacturing legacy, which laid the foundation for today’s dynamic industrial future.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these global trade links are being revived, strengthening the state’s position on the global business map, declared the PM.

“Odisha will very soon reach unimaginable heights of success,” Modi said, noting that the state is emerging as a powerhouse in multiple sectors. He expressed confidence that Odisha’s vibrant industrial landscape would become a model of development, unmatched by any other state.

The Prime Minister assured investors that they would see substantial returns on their investments in Odisha, offering his personal guarantee. “For all those who are planning to invest in Odisha, I assure you, your investment will yield strong returns. This is Modi ka guarantee (This is Modi's guarantee),” the PM told the gathered crowd, drawing loud applause from over 5,000 investors and business leaders.

Highlighting the state’s strategic importance in India’s overall economic growth, Modi reflected on his frequent visits to Odisha—about 30 times since taking office—and underscored the vital role the state plays in India’s ambition to become the world’s third-largest economy. He emphasised that Odisha’s people and its burgeoning industrial capabilities would drive it to become one of India’s fastest-growing economies.

The Prime Minister also called on investors to support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), youth-led startups, and innovation initiatives within the state. He reassured the business community that the central government would provide full support to these ventures, fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and several other dignitaries were also present at the grand inaugural function. Odisha is aiming to attract investments worth over Rs 5 lakh crore, with projections of creating approximately 3.5 lakh jobs in the coming years. During the two-day conclave, the state is expected to sign over 100 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with investors, marking a new chapter in Odisha's economic journey.

More than 7,500 delegates from India and 12 other countries are attending the business conclave, which is already being hailed as a landmark event. Among the prominent figures in attendance are business moguls like Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), Sajjan Jindal (JSW), Naveen Jindal (Jindal Steel), and TV Narendran (Tata Steel), underscoring the global interest in Odisha’s economic future.