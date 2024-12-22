US Embassy introduces new visa appointment rules to reduce wait times

In an effort to ensure fairness and reduce wait times, the U.S. Department of State is implementing new rules for nonimmigrant visa appointments starting January 1, 2025.

Under the updated system, applicants will still be able to schedule their first visa appointment at their location of choice. However, if they need to reschedule for any reason, they will be allowed to do so only once. A second rescheduling or missed appointment will require applicants to book a new appointment and repay their application fee.

The Department of State emphasizes the importance of attending scheduled appointments to help streamline the visa process and ensure that as many applicants as possible can be accommodated in a timely manner. These changes aim to create a more efficient and equitable system, reducing wait times for everyone.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully select a date they are sure they can attend, to avoid any additional delays or costs.