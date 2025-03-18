US DNI Backs Trump’s America First, Praises Modi

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump stands for an America First policy “with a laser-like focus” just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an India First policy, but “America first is not America alone”, US Director of National Intelligence said at the Raisina Dialogue here on Tuesday, making it clear that the US “standing for peace” does not mean isolation. She also mentioned how President Trump “campaigned for peace but was attacked relentlessly”, adding that the American strategy is “rooted in pragmatism and realism”.

Talking about the US plans to bring about an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, Ms Gabbard said: “Peace brings a smear campaign”. She said the United States wants to bring “peace through strength” and is committed to the peace process. The US DNI pointed out that the American people had voted for President Trump for the “mandate of peace” and added that the electoral victory of Mr Trump was “against all odds”. She also quoted former US President John F. Kennedy who had famously said that “war need not be inevitable”.

On the rapport between Mr Trump and Mr Modi, Ms Gabbard said: “I think what we saw with Mr Modi’s early visit to Washington was a reconnection of two old friends… Obviously, that’s a personal friendship but it’s one that is indicative of their approach to leadership and their priorities of listening to the needs of their respective people and setting policy, and taking action towards serving their best interests.” Ms Gabbard had called on Mr Modi earlier on Monday during her visit.

Pointing out how the Trump administration swung into action from Day 1, Ms Gabbard said: I can speak for myself, within 12 hours of being sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence,I was on a plane and headed to Munich for the security conference there, where I had the opportunity to meet with cose to 30 of my counterparts from different parts of the world. And what I’ve enjoyed and appreciated about being able to be here is to join all of you.”

MsGabbard, a practising Hindu of American Samoan origin, described herself as a “child of the Pacific” and pointed out that she was born in American Samoa and raised in Hawaii. “As a practicing Hindu, I visited pilgrimage sites”, MsGabbard said about her non-official engagements during the visit. She added that “we are all children of God” irrespective of ethnicity or race. Not surprisingly therefore, the US DNI began and ended her address with greetings including “ai Shri Krishna”(victory to Lord Krishna).

In her Raisina Dialogue address, Ms Gabbard said the Trump administration was looking at boosting ties with New Delhi including in the domain of security to confront various challenges in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.

The top American official, however, did not mention India's concerns over activities of pro-Khalistan elements operating from American soil or Mr Trump's announcement on imposing reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on its partners and other nations.

The US official, referring to her meetings with her Indian counterparts, said she was able to hear directly from them about the "very serious concerns that you have here for your own security interests" and to look for opportunities to build on a strong partnership.