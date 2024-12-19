Uproar in Parliament: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

New Delhi:�Parliamentary proceedings were marred by chaos on Thursday, with both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amidst uproar over separate controversies involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B.R. Ambedkar.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of misconduct, alleging he used force against women BJP MPs during a protest at the Parliament's entry steps. BJP members demanded an apology from Gandhi as soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the House that he was looking into the BJP's complaint. However, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva countered, stating the complaint reflected only one side of the story, adding that Gandhi alleged he was pushed by BJP MPs. Amid heated exchanges and sloganeering from both the treasury and opposition benches, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings until Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, opposition protests erupted over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar. As soon as the House convened at 11 am, opposition members demanded an apology from Shah, accusing him of insulting Ambedkar. Despite Speaker Om Birla's attempts to restore order, protests continued after he paid tribute to former Union minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan. The Speaker adjourned the session until 2 pm, but even after reconvening, protests persisted. Congress members, including Priyanka Gandhi, raised slogans and held Ambedkar posters. Chairperson Dilip Saikia was forced to adjourn the House for the day.

Tensions escalated further outside Parliament as opposition and NDA MPs clashed during protests over the alleged insult to Ambedkar. Former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and another BJP MP were reportedly injured in the scuffle. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing a senior member, a claim denied by Congress.

The government had planned to refer two bills on simultaneous elections to a joint parliamentary committee, but the Lok Sabha could not function for more than five minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah, accusing Congress of distorting his remarks and conducting a “malicious campaign.” Shah stated his comments had exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stance.

The political unrest shows no signs of abating, with both Houses unable to function effectively amidst the growing acrimony.