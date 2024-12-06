Uproar in Both Houses over Foreign Powers

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar after the BJP members demanded an “in-depth and serious probe” into claims made by a French publication Mediapart regarding “certain foreign powers” funding the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which had recently targeted an Indian business house.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi by trying to link him to the US-based multibillionaire George Soros, who is linked to OCCRP, while in Rajya Sabha, party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged attacks by foreign forces on India's national interests and demanded a thorough probe besides asking all MPs to discuss the serious issue.

In the Lower House, Mr Dubey claimed that the Congress-led Opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings following reports in a publication based on findings of the OCCRP, which had alleged links with the US-based billionaire. The Congress members strongly objected to it.

During the Zero Hour, after the completion of the Question Hour, the Opposition members stood up to take the issue of Mr Gandhi being stopped from going to Sambhal. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he will give the Opposition time to speak after Mr Dubey makes a statement.

Mr Dubey said several Opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

The Congress members protested against Mr Dubey as he tried to put questions to Mr Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Amid the din, the Speaker called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal.

Mr Gogoi tried to counter the allegations levelled by Mr Dubey, leading to an uproar in the House. Mr Gogoi defended Mr Gandhi and accused the BJP of spreading untruths. As the protests continued, Mr Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the House reassembled, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried to speak on the Railways (Amendment) Bill. However, the Opposition parties continued with their protest forcing the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

In Rajya Sabha, Mr Trivedi alleged attacks by foreign forces on India's national interests and demanded a thorough probe, besides asking all MPs to discuss the serious issue. Speaking on "Concerns over Suspicious and Conspicuous Attacks on National Interest from Abroad" during the Zero Hour, the BJP MP cited instances during the past three years wherein issues concerning India were raised by international entities just before or during Parliament sessions.

Mr Trivedi cited examples of the Hindenburg report, the Covid vaccine report, the Pegasus issue and a video on violence against women in Manipur during the past three years. He also cited the recent report on the indictment of an Indian business house by a US attorney just ahead of the Winter Session.

"Ever since India has been emerging as a strategic, economic and diplomatic power, it has been seen that in the last three years there have been attempts to attack India's established systems and interests on economic and social fronts through activities from abroad," he said.

The BJP MP also quoted a recent report by a French publication, Mediapart, that certain foreign powers are funding the OCCRP project, which also focuses on India and has an association with billionaire investor George Soros.

Mr Trivedi also said that it was for the first time that the Russian government had claimed that there was foreign intervention in India's elections, with another government denying it.

As soon as Mr Trivedi referred to the US attorney's report, members of several Opposition parties protested, creating an uproar in the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, saying, "We cannot allow the largest democracy to be made dysfunctional by the 'deep state'. This House should be united in neutralising any trend or initiative that is dangerous to our sovereignty".

As the uproar continued, Mr Dhankhar allowed Trivedi to complete his remarks and the BJP MP sought to know whether all these reports were coincidental or were deliberate. He also demanded a thorough probe into the matter and asked members to debate the issue thoroughly. He also said that no foreign force can stall India's march towards progress and the country is moving forward with pride.

Amid the din, the Chairman then allowed TMC member Derek O'Brien to speak on the issue.

As the uproar continued, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.