UP: Youths try to molest woman in train, thrash husband for resisting; 1 held

Aligarh (UP): A newly-married woman has alleged that some youths harassed and tried to molest her when she and her husband were travelling from Delhi to Aligarh on a train, police said on Thursday.

In a complaint filed at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Aligarh she claimed that when her husband tried to resist the miscreants, the accused thrashed the couple with belts in the EMU passenger train on Tuesday night.

The woman told reporters that they had pleaded with other people on the train to help them but the terrified co-passengers did not come to their rescue.

A GRP official said that a case was registered based on the woman's complaint and one of the accused, identified as Jitu, was arrested within hours of receiving the complaint.

In the police complaint, the woman claimed that even after she and her husband deboarded the train at Aligarh and their family members were at the platform to receive them, the accused continued to thrash her husband.

Upon hearing her cries, a crowd gathered at the spot and the accused fled but threatened to shoot her husband, the woman claimed.

She alleged that the GRP personnel in Aligarh did not respond to their pleas. However, soon after, the couple's family members and some Samajwadi Party members rushed to the spot.

Former city president of the Samajwadi Party, Ajju Isha told reporters that the Tuesday night's incident on the train "points to the growing lawlessness in the state".

The safety and security of a woman is not ensured even in a crowded train compartment, he alleged.

GRP Circle Officer (Etawah Circle) Uday Pratap Singh told PTI over the phone that a case under relevant sections has been filed against two named persons and some unnamed persons.

While Jitu has been arrested, the other named accused Mahesh and the unnamed accused were absconding and efforts are being made to nab them with the help of CCTV footage, the police officer said.

The accused have been booked under BNS 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult), police said.�