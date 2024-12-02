UP woman dies of electric shock while unplugging phone charger

A woman tragically lost her life to an electric shock while unplugging her charging phone in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the rural locality of Kharela, where 32-year-old Meena Devi was reportedly attempting to remove her phone from the charging socket when she suffered a severe electric shock.

Local authorities believe a fault in the wiring or the charging device may have caused the accident. Witnesses claimed that Devi collapsed immediately after touching the charger, prompting family members to rush her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the electric circuit might have been overloaded, leading to this unfortunate incident. We are examining the charger and wiring to confirm the exact cause,” a senior police officer stated. He also urged residents to exercise caution while using electrical appliances, especially during seasonal spikes in power supply fluctuations.

The tragedy has left the small village in mourning, with neighbors and relatives gathering to support the grieving family. Devi, a homemaker, is survived by her husband and two young children.

Electrical safety experts have reiterated the importance of using certified chargers and maintaining proper wiring systems to avoid such accidents. “People should avoid charging their phones on faulty or overloaded circuits and ensure they’re using genuine accessories. Even minor negligence can lead to fatal accidents,” advised an expert.

Police have registered the case as an accidental death and are waiting for a detailed forensic report to rule out any foul play. Meanwhile, awareness campaigns on electrical safety have been proposed to prevent similar incidents in the future.