UP Village struggles as thieves strip electricity transformer

Thousands of residents in Soraha village, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, are grappling with a power crisis after thieves dismantled a local electricity transformer on December 14. The miscreants reportedly stole essential components, including copper wiring and oil, rendering the transformer useless and plunging the entire village into darkness.

The theft has disrupted daily life, leaving homes, schools, and businesses without power. Farmers relying on electric pumps for irrigation and students preparing for exams are among those hit hardest. With no electricity, many villagers are forced to depend on costly diesel generators, while others endure the severe winter without basic amenities.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) have confirmed the theft and filed an FIR with local police. “We are investigating the matter and are working to replace the transformer as soon as possible,” said a UPPCL spokesperson.

However, villagers remain skeptical, citing repeated delays in addressing similar incidents in the past. “This is not the first time such theft has happened. Despite raising the issue several times, no preventive measures have been taken,” said Ramesh Singh, a resident.

Authorities have assured the installation of a new transformer within a week, but residents are demanding permanent solutions, including better security for vital infrastructure. They are also urging stricter penalties for those involved in such thefts, which have become increasingly common in rural areas.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of rural infrastructure and the urgent need for improved monitoring systems. Meanwhile, the people of Soraha continue to await the restoration of electricity, hoping for swift action to bring their lives back to normal.