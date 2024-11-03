UP village head's representative forced to lick own spit by police, probe ordered

In 2003, Devendra and three other men had killed eight people over an old enmity at Butrada village under Babri police station in Shamli district. (Photo: File / Representational)

Raebareli (UP): A village head's representative in Nasirabad area here was allegedly forced to lick his own spit by the local police for "creating chaos" during a 'nautanki' programme organised without permission from the authorities, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (Raebareli) Yashveer Singh said the allegations are being investigated by the additional superintendent of police and action will be taken based on his report.

Sushil Sharma, the representative of the head of Kapurpur village in Nasirabad, organised a 'Nautanki' programme without permission on October 30, Singh said in a statement.

During the programme, he and his associates misbehaved with the people and created chaos under the influence of alcohol. The accused also misbehaved with a police team from the local police station after which five people, including Sharma, were taken into custody, it said. Sharma, however, said the police team reached the village late at night and asked him to stop the nautanki programme.

Sharma claimed that he and four others were detained and physically assaulted at the local police station while he was made to lick his own spit. He also accused Nasirabad SHO Shivakant Pandey of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from him.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangathan on Saturday lodged a written complaint with the SP, demanding action.