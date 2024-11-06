UP: Truck hits auto in Hardoi killing 10

Hardoi (UP): Ten people, including six women and three children, were on Wednesday killed and four others injured when a truck hit an auto in Bilgram area here, police said. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and their condition was said to be out of danger, they said. The accident took place on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun told reporters. He said the accident happened when the truck and auto were trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The truck has been seized and a detailed probe on the matter is underway, the SP said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the accident. He directed district administration officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.



