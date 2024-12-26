UP teacher booked for assaulting student over wearing a cap

A teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has been booked for allegedly assaulting a class six student for wearing a cap to school. The incident occurred on December 20, with the First Information Report (FIR) registered on December 25 at the Chitbaragaon police station.

According to police, the accused teacher, Jitendra Rai, reportedly used abusive language against 11-year-old Shlok Gupta and beat him for wearing the cap. When Shlok’s father, Anil Kumar Gupta, raised the issue with the school principal the following day, the situation escalated. Rai allegedly beat the student again and banged his head against a wall, causing further distress.

Anil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Jai Prakash Nagar village, filed the complaint against Rai, leading to the registration of the FIR. Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, in-charge of Chitbaragaon police station, confirmed the action. "An FIR has been filed against Jitendra Rai based on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta," Chaudhary said.

The allegations of repeated physical assault and verbal abuse have sparked concerns about student safety and discipline practices in schools. Police have begun investigating the case, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations to ensure a safe and respectful environment for students in educational institutions. Authorities are yet to determine any immediate consequences for the teacher or the school management regarding the reported incident.