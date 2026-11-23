Jhansi: In a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, handpumps did more than draw water -- they were used by villagers to allegedly dispense illicit country-made liquor stored in underground tanks, police said on Monday. The operation came to light during a raid at Kabutra Dera in the Sakrar police station area as part of a special drive against illegal country-made liquor manufacturing and sale in the district, they said.

Police, in coordination with the excise department, seized more than 1,000 litres of 'lahan' (fermented liquid used to make country liquor) from the premises two days ago and destroyed it in the presence of competent officials.

A woman, identified as Vinita, wife of Raman Kabutra and a resident of Tejpur Ghurat, was also arrested with 30 litres of illicit country-made liquor, police said.

"The accused allegedly manufactured illicit liquor and stored it in underground tanks. They subsequently used pipes connected to handpumps to draw out the liquor and sell it, with male accomplices keeping watch," Sakrar Station House Officer Pappu Singh said.

"Police are now searching for other locations allegedly used by those involved in the illegal trade," he added.