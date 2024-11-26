UP: Robots to boost fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: For the first time, robotic fire tenders will be deployed at Mahakumbh 2025 to enhance fire safety at the world's largest spiritual gathering, according to officials.Alongside these cutting-edge machines, 200 specially trained fire commandos will be stationed to manage emergencies and protect visitors.

Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan said that three robotic fire tenders, weighing 20-25 kilograms each, will be used to reach areas inaccessible to personnel.

These robots are capable of climbing stairs and extinguishing fires with precision, ensuring faster and safer responses, he said.

"The inclusion of robotic fire tenders marks a technological leap in fire management. They can be easily carried and deployed in sensitive zones," Chauhan said.

Additionally, Mahakumbh will feature an articulating water tower capable of spraying water from a height of 35 meters. The tower is equipped with a high-tech camera to monitor fire-prone areas from above, he said.

To bolster human resources, a Special Trained Rescue Group (STRG) has been established, modelled after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the ADG said.

The unit comprises 200 personnel trained by the NDRF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Hyderabad, who will be deployed in high-risk zones during the fair, he said.

"Our focus is on preventing fire incidents altogether. Daily fire audits will be conducted, and sanitation workers will check for the unsafe use of equipment like blowers and immersion rods in camps," Chauhan added.

Highlighting the increased emphasis on safety, Chauhan noted that the budget for fire services has been raised significantly from Rs 6 crore during the last Kumbh to Rs 67 crore for Mahakumbh 2025.