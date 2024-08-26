UP Road Rage: Man Attacks Car With Rod, Family Inside Screams In Horror

Badaun: In a road rage incident, a man allegedly attacked a family traveling in a car in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which a man is seen hitting the car even as the women and children are present inside it and can be heard screaming.

The incident took place on August 19, when Alok Upadhyay, a Pharmaceutical vendor, was traveling from Bisauli to Badaun, with his family.

He claimed that there was a traffic jam on the route. A dispute ensued when he objected to a man for parking his car incorrectly.

According to Upadhyay, the accused called his many acquaintances and followed his car. They overtook Upadhyay's car and used an iron rod to cause vandalism.

In the viral video, it is seen that many men surround Upadhyay's vehicle while one of them uses an iron rod to crack the windscreen. The screams of women and kids can also be heard from inside the car.

Upadhyay said, to save his family, he drove, but the accused followed him to his home. There, he claimed, they attacked his family and stole some jewelry.

He added that they were saved only after the police were called.

According to Abhishek Sharma, Upadhyay's brother-in-law, the accused is thought to be a government doctor, named Vaibhav.

A case has been filed based on the pharmaceutical vendor's complaint, the police said.

An identified police officer was quoted by NDTV, as saying, "A few people have been detained after the incident, and further investigation is underway."

However, Abhishek Sharma has said that the cops are doing nothing. According to him, the cops didn't intervene until the video became viral on social media.