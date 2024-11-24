UP Police uses tear gas on crowd throwing stones during Sambhal mosque survey, 10 detained

SAMBHAL: Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals here on Sunday as tension escalated during a second survey of the Mughal-era mosque, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Ten people have been detained and a probe was launched into the violence, an official said, adding that some people even tried to set fire to some motorcycles parked on the roadside.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal over the past few days after the Jama Masjid was surveyed last Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.