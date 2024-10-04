UP: Over 120 taken ill in Bijnor after consuming items made of kuttu atta

Bijnor (UP): More than 120 people from different villages in Chandpur area here were hospitalised following complaints of vomiting, anxiety and fever due to suspected food poisoning, officials said on Friday.The affected people were rushed to different hospitals on Thursday evening after they consumed items made of buckwheat flour (kuttu atta) on the first day of Navratri.



The district administration has launched an investigation into the matter. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Koshalendra Singh said the cases were reported from Raunia, Bagadpur, Mahmoodpur, Syau and Mansoorpur villages in the Chandpur area.

District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agrawal told reporters, "Around 125-150 people are estimated to have fallen ill. A detailed list is being prepared by collating data from the different facilities where the victims are undergoing treatment."

"It appears to be a case of food poisoning. Many of them complained of diarrhea, vomiting and shivering. They are being treated at the district hospital and the community health centres with the help of private doctors," Agrawal added.

Village heads in the area have also been directed to check if any person is showing symptoms of food poisoning so that they could be rushed to the hospital for timely treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, samples of the 'kuttu atta' sold in the local shops have been collected for testing. "Action would be taken against those found guilty once we get the report," Agrawal said.