UP: Newly-married woman raped at her home in Bhadohi

Bhadohi: A 20-year-old newly married woman was allegedly raped by a woman at her home here, police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Rahul (28), they said.



According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the woman's husband had gone out of the house.

"Accused Rahul (28) first tried to have an illicit relationship with the woman by luring her with money, but when she resisted, he raped her by gagging her mouth," police station in-charge inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said.

When the husband returned, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to him and they approached the police, Pandey said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 64[1] (rape), 351[2] (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further legal procedures are being completed, he added.