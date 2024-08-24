UP: Man kills daughter wanting inter-caste marriage

Ballia (UP): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter as she wanted to marry a man from another caste, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer (SHO) of Gadwar Police station Moolchand Chaurasia said Nibahan Verma of Pakri Harakh Basant village was on Saturday sent to jail on the charge of murdering his 21-year-old daughter.



The woman's body was recovered on August 13 near Pakhanpura canal of the police station area. After investigation, the police identified the deceased as Mani. Verma has confessed his crime and told that his daughter wanted to marry a man belonging to another caste, due to which he killed his daughter by slashing her throat with a sharp weapon in the graveyard of Harakh Basant village on August 11, the SHO said.



