UP: Man, his brother arrested in Sambhal for falsely claiming gang rape of wife

Sambhal (UP): Police arrested a man for filing a false case of gang rape of his wife after finding that he had physically assaulted her, which led to her leaving their home, officials said on Wednesday. Sanju, the husband, and his brother Govind were arrested on Tuesday for falsely claiming that she had been gang-raped by four men, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

On Sunday, the brothers, both Maulanpur village residents, informed the police that Sanju's wife was returning home on November 1 when she was allegedly gang-raped in a vehicle, the SP said. However, during the investigation, it was found that Sanju had physically assaulted his wife, after which she left their home and stayed elsewhere, he said.

An FIR has been registered against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 248 (false charge of an offence made with intent to injure), the SP said.