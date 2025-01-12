UP man fatally hit by train while crossing track amid dense fog

Etawah:�A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a train while crossing the track on the Etawah-Agra line amid dense fog, police said Sunday.Civil Line Police Station In-charge Inspector (SHO) Yashwant Singh said the deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar Yadav, a resident of Sarang Pura village under the police station area.

He said Rajkumar was trying to cross the railway track near his village Saturday night when he was run over by the train amid dense fog. The SHO said police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem.�