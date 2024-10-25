UP: Man blackmails friend using his wedding night video, booked

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh police have booked a man for allegedly blackmailing his friend using a video of his wedding night, an officer said on Friday. The accused was identified as Shivam Mishra, police said.

According to police, on Mishra's suggestion, the victim, who got married in February last year, recorded a video of his wedding night.

"Shivam later obtained the video by deceit. He blackmailed the victim and demanded money," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

"On multiple occasions, Shivam extorted money from his friend by threatening to release the video on social media if payments were not made," Kumar said.

Following a complaint, police registered a case against Shivam Mishra under sections 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, Kumar said.

"Additional charges may be applied based on the victim's statement and other evidence as the investigation progresses," the officer added.