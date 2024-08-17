UP: Man abducts toddler, throws her into drain after 'rape attempt'

The incident took place around two months ago and a case was registered under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational Image)

Meerut: A man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl, attempted to "rape" her, and threw her into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police here said on Saturday. The girl's body was found in the drain this morning, they said.



The incident happened late Friday when Moish (20) abducted the minor who was sleeping with her family members outside her house in the Sadar area, Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

When the family members woke up, they chased the accused to save the girl from his clutches but Moish threw the girl in the drain and fled, he said.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, Singh said, adding that the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.