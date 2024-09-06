UP land linked to former Pak prez Pervez Musharraf auctioned for Rs 1.38 crore

Baghpat: A two-hectare land parcel here falling under enemy property and linked to Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf has been auctioned for Rs 1.38 crore, officials said on Friday. The property is located in Kotana village, Baraut tehsil of Baghpat, and was declared as enemy property in 2010.



The classification of enemy property pertains to assets owned by Pakistani nationals in India which are managed by the Custodian Of Enemy Property, a department under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Musharraf, a former Pakistan military chief who seized power after a coup in the country in 1999, died in 2023. He was born in Delhi in pre-Partition India.

Baraut's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amar Verma confirmed Musharraf's grandfather lived in Kotana.

"As far as the former Pakistan president is concerned, he was born in Delhi. He never came here. These people have joint land here.

"Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's father Syed Musharrafuddin and mother Zarin Begum never lived in the village but his uncle Humayun lived here for a long time," Verma told PTI.

He said there is also a house in the village where Humayun lived before Independence. In 2010, this piece of land was declared enemy property, and its auction was finalised at 10.30 pm on Thursday, he added.

The auctioned land, initially valued at Rs 39.06 lakh, fetched over Rs 1.38 crore and the proceeds from the sale will be deposited in the MHA department's account, a senior Baghpat administration official said.

"The land is recorded under the name 'Nuru' in our revenue records. There is no documented connection between this Nuru and Pervez Musharraf. The records only show that Nuru was a resident who left for Pakistan in 1965," Baghpat's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pankaj Verma told PTI.

He said the land was declared enemy property by the central government and was auctioned according to the established regulations.

The ADM also noted that the land, located about eight kilometers from Baraut tehsil in Kotana village, is not classified as residential.