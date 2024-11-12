UP jeweler kills family, attempts suicide

A jeweler in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Verma, allegedly killed his wife and three children due to a family dispute before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. Verma was rescued by Railway Protection Force officers.

The crime was discovered when Verma posted pictures of the deceased on WhatsApp, leading relatives to check his home. His wife Rekha and children Bhavya (22), Kavya (17), and Abhisht (12) were found dead in separate rooms. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.



