UP govt proposes 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb road accidents

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has proposed a strict "no helmet, no fuel" policy across cities in the state in an effort to reduce road accidents and fatalities involving two-wheelers.Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh issued an official letter on January 8 directing the fuel station operators not to sell fuel to two-wheeler riders, who are not wearing helmets, including the pillion.

The letter sent to the district magistrates of all 75 districts in the state and also marked to the divisional commissioners emphasizes the urgency of the measure, citing data that shows a significant number of two-wheeler accident victims do not wear helmets.

It also highlights directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this month during a review of road safety measures in the state.

The chief minister had noted that annually 25,000-26000 lives are lost in the state due to road accidents.

"The majority of deaths in road accidents involving two-wheeler riders are due to the non-use of helmets. This policy is aimed at saving lives and ensuring road safety," reads the letter.

Singh said that this initiative had been introduced earlier in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in 2019 but was only implemented sporadically. The new directive seeks to strictly enforce the rule across all districts of the state.

The transport commissioner also laid out steps to ensure effective implementation of this policy.

"Fuel station operators must be educated about the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998. Regular coordination with the police and regional transport offices (RTOs) is essential for this policy's success," the letter stated.

Singh stressed the need for safety signage at petrol stations, where prominent boards displaying "No Helmet, No Fuel" should be installed to raise awareness among the riders.

The policy also seeks to engage media platforms and public notices to amplify its message and promote public awareness.

"Awareness campaigns using social media platforms, print and electronic media must be carried out on a large scale. These campaigns should emphasize the importance of wearing helmets as life-saving devices, not just as a legal requirement," said Singh.

To ensure adherence to the policy, the law enforcement agencies and administrative officials have been asked to conduct periodic reviews. The letter further urged the fuel station operators to assist in promoting helmet use.

The "pump personnel should strictly follow these directives and deny fuel to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets while informing the authorities about repeated offenders", it noted.

The transport department also appealed to the public to treat helmets not just as a mandatory safety measure but as a crucial shield that protects lives.

"This initiative aims to instill a sense of responsibility among riders and to create a culture of safe road behaviour," said Singh.�