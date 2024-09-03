UP: Father Beheads Daughter, Chops Body into 6 Parts, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a father beheaded his daughter and chopped off her body into six pieces with an axe in Uttar Pradesh.

As per some reports, the man murdered his daughter over her love affair with a boy. The accused has been taken into custody by the police, and an investigation has started into the matter.

The incident took place in Mihimpurva village, under the control of Laxmanpur Matehi panchayat and Motipur Police Station in Baharaich, Uttar Pradesh.

Khushboo, a 17-year-old has been identified as the victim of the alleged murder by her father, Naeem Khan since she would not give up her lover despite his repeated warnings. There are rumours that the lover came to see the girl in the village.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला बहराइच में पिता नईम ने 18 वर्षीय बेटी खुशबू की हत्या कर दी। गंडासे से उसकी गर्दन, दोनों हाथ और पैर काट दिए।



बताया जा रहा है कि प्रेम-प्रसंग में खुशबू कुछ दिन पहले एक लड़के के साथ चली गई थी। पुलिस ने लड़की बरामद करके पिता को सौंप दी थी। तभी से विवाद था। pic.twitter.com/fxylLUjzuL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 2, 2024 When the father saw his daughter with her lover, he became angry. However, the young guy left the village before the father could catch him. As the lover ran off, the man became enraged and killed his daughter by severing her head. The man did not stop there; he also used his axe to chop the girl's dead boy into six parts.



As per reports, the man had three daughters and the one he killed was the eldest. Following the girl's horrible murder, the man was taken into custody by the police, after the FIR lodged by the girl's mother.

When the police arrived, they took the girl's mutilated body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. The accused is being questioned by the police as they conduct an investigation.