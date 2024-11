Lal's daughter, a teacher, is set to marry a Delhi-based banker. Local police have launched an investigation, with the hall owners claiming they don't discriminate and only impose restrictions on certain dates and meat preparation. They reportedly suggested postponing the wedding.

The family has vowed to pursue legal action, citing discrimination. This case echoes a similar incident in February 2023, when police protection was provided for a Dalit wedding in Sambhal due to caste-based opposition.