UP: Constable 'facilitates' issuance of passport for Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, suspended

Meerut (UP): A police constable has been suspended after it was found that he failed to verify a fake address here resulting in the issuance of a passport for a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Friday. The suspension of constable Sandesh Kumar came after an investigation into the matter, which revealed procedural lapses at the Kankarkheda police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, said that Pritam Singh Barar, who is believed to be affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was also wanted by the Rajasthan Police.

"Barar's passport was processed in the Kankarkheda police station area. It was later found that the address he provided was not properly verified before the passport was issued," the officer said.

Upon further inquiry, constable Kumar, who was responsible for verifying the documents, was found guilty of negligence and misconduct, the officials said, adding he has been suspended by Meerut SSP.

"The constable failed to verify the address before recommending the passport, which led to its approval. Strict action is being taken against him," said the SP (city).