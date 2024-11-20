UP Bypolls: SP Accuses Cops, BJP Seeks ID of Burqa-Clad Voters

Lucknow:�The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday accused police personnel of deterring some people from casting votes in Uttar Pradeshwhere bypolls are underway, while the BJP alleged that the faces of some burqa-clad women voters are not matching with their IDs.

Both the SP and the BJP called for the Election Commission (EC) to intervene.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav urged the Supreme Court and the EC to take immediate cognisance of alleged voter suppression based on video evidence, take punitive action and ensure fair elections. The party requested the EC earlier to issue instructions that on polling day, police officers are not allowed to check the ID of voters, only polling officers are permitted to do so.