UP bride asks for beer, ganja, meat on wedding night, police gets involved

In a bizarre turn of events in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride's shocking demands on her wedding night led to a dispute between the families and eventually reached the police station. The incident occurred during the traditional 'Muh Dikhai' ceremony on the couple's first night, when the bride allegedly asked her husband for beer, marijuana (ganja), and goat meat.

The groom, initially taken aback, agreed to fulfill her request for a beer, but things escalated when the bride also asked for marijuana and goat meat. The husband, feeling uncomfortable, informed his family about the unusual demands. The groom’s side, unable to tolerate the request for intoxicants, decided to seek police intervention.

The matter was brought to the police station, where both families were counseled. Though neither side filed an official complaint, the groom’s family made a serious allegation, claiming that the bride was not a female, but a third gender. This statement further complicated the situation, leading to an initial disagreement at the station.

After some discussions, both parties reportedly left the police station, with the husband's family intending to resolve the issue privately at home. Despite the tension, no formal legal action has been taken, and the matter appears to be settling within the families.

This strange incident highlights the increasing need for greater understanding and respect in family matters, especially concerning cultural expectations and personal choices. While the bride's demands shocked many, it remains to be seen how the families will handle the aftermath of this unusual wedding night dispute.