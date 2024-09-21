UP: 16 booked in two triple talaq cases in week

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of triple talaq at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Gonda(UP):Police here have registered cases against 16 individuals in connection with two separate instances of triple talaq in a week, officials said. Triple talaq was outlawed in India in 2019.



Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told PTI on Saturday that Hina Bano (22), a resident of Mauja Khanpur under the Katra Bazar Police station area, filed a complaint against her husband Lais Mohammad and eight of his family members.

"Bano has alleged that she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse as well as demands for dowry after her marriage. She claims that her husband gave her triple talaq in October 2023 after she refused his proposal for a mutual divorce," said the officer.

In the second case, Sobi (24), a resident of Mannipur Khorhansa of the Kotwali police station area, has accused her husband Dilnawaz and six of his family members of dowry harassment and triple talaq. She alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq on August 27, 2024, after she refused to meet their demands for dowry.

Police have registered cases against the accused in both instances under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Investigations are underway in both the cases, said the officer.