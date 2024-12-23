Unnao rape case: Delhi HC extends by month interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday extended by one month the interim bail granted on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life term in the Unnao rape case of 2017. The court imposed certain conditions on Sengar, such as not moving out of his residence except for visiting AIIMS for follow-up treatment and not leaving Delhi.

Both CBI and the rape survivor opposed the plea for the extension of the interim bail.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, which had granted interim bail till December 20 to the politician, said he shall surrender on January 20 before the jail superintendent.

On December 5, the court temporarily suspended Sengar's sentence and directed his medical evaluation at AIIMS. Claims of his suffering from various ailments, including cataracts, were made.

His senior counsel then prayed for extending the interim relief by five more months to ensure proper after-care and necessary treatment.

"Considering the overall medical condition of the appellant (Sengar), this court is of the opinion that the period for which the suspension is being sought is long. However in order to enable the appellant to recover from his eye surgery, scrotal pain, and the bleeding issues that he is facing while defecating, the extension of interim bail for a period of one month is directed," the bench directed in an order passed on December 20.

"No further extension shall be granted," it further said.

The court ordered that Sengar's residence here shall be guarded 24 hours a day by a constable of Delhi Police, who shall not permit more than two visitors at a time.

It added that he would adhere to certain conditions, such as not moving out of his residence except for visiting AIIMS for follow-up treatment and not leaving Delhi.

The division bench had earlier ordered Sengar's admission to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a comprehensive review of his medical condition.

The former BJP politician is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. He was granted interim bail in that case till December 23 by another bench.

His appeal against the December 2019 trial court's verdict in the rape case is pending before the high court. He has sought its quashing.

The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 10 lakh, in the custodial death case. The court had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and five others.

The father of the rape survivor was reportedly arrested at the behest of Sengar in a case under the Arms Act. He died in custody on April 9, 2018.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.