Union Report: Manipur Saw 187 Violent Incidents in 2023

New Delhi:Manipur, which has been witnessing prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violence in the entire northeastern region in 2023, the Union home ministry annual report said.

According to the report, the north-eastern state Manipur witnessed an increase in violent incidents, owing to the prevailing ethnic strife in 2023 and the resultant increase in the casualties of civilians and security forces personnel, as compared to 2022.

Among the total 243 violent incidents that occurred in the Northeast, 187 alone took place in Manipur, the report said.

The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in the killing of 33 and the arrest of 184 insurgents, besides the recovery of 49 weapons. Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms.

Large-scale ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The violence resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and incidents of arson.

Though the issue of violence primarily relates to the maintenance of public order — a state subject — the Central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government.

The report also said the Central government took a series of immediate and sustained actions to handle the situation. Immediate action was initiated by engaging with top officials of Manipur, progressively deploying additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces, Army and Assam Rifles columns, helicopters and drones, and implementing a unified command system.

During the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah from May 29 to June 1 2023, he held more than 15 meetings with government officers, officers of security forces, political leaders and more than 100 members of civil society organisations.

Further, as per the directions of the home minister, the minister of state for home Nityanand Rai monitored the situation by staying in Manipur from May 25 to June 17, 2023.

