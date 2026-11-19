Patna: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday and held detailed discussions on the development of the telecommunications sector in the state.According to the chief minister's office, the discussions focused on expanding modern communication facilities, strengthening telecom infrastructure and exploring opportunities to accelerate development in Bihar through wider access to communication services.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi was also present at the meeting held at 'Sankalp' auditorium at Lok Sevak Awas, the chief minister's official residence in the state capital.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Union Minister Scindia ji was warmly welcomed and felicitated on his arrival in Bihar at Lok Sevak Awas".

"Today, I had a warm meeting with Bihar's esteemed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary Ji. We had a meaningful discussion on various topics during the meeting. It was a pleasure to hear his views on Bihar's development journey, public welfare, and the state's bright future," Scindia said in an X post.