Union Minister Sanjay Seth Alleges Ransom Threat, Investigation Underway

The nature of the threat or its demands has not been made public, but the minister has urged the authorities to take swift action. Police officials have initiated an inquiry to trace the source of the threat and assess its credibility.

Sources suggest that the matter could involve cyber or telephonic extortion, a growing concern among public figures. Security around Seth has been reviewed, and additional precautions are being considered as part of the protocol.

Seth, a senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, has been in public service for years and holds a significant portfolio in the Ministry of Defence. Such threats against public representatives are often linked to attempts at intimidation or financial extortion, officials stated.

Speaking to reporters, Seth expressed confidence in the investigative agencies and emphasized his commitment to his responsibilities despite such challenges. "These incidents won't deter me from serving the people," he remarked.

Police authorities in both Delhi and Jharkhand have refrained from disclosing further details, citing the sensitivity of the investigation. Security experts believe the case underscores the need for enhanced protection and monitoring for political figures.

Updates on the investigation are expected as authorities track leads and attempt to bring the perpetrators to justice.