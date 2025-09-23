Union Minister Launches Native Food Drive in Palghar

Mumbai: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday launched ‘Meri Maati, Meri Thali’, a new initiative aimed at promoting traditional food practices and nutrition security, at the Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV) in Palghar — a district with a significant tribal population.

The programme, developed by ISKCON and currently being piloted in Palghar, encourages the consumption of native, seasonal foods and aims to raise awareness around regional agricultural practices. As part of the event, local crops and traditional recipes were showcased through community outreach programmes involving women and children.

Addressing participants at the event, Yadav underlined the government's ongoing efforts to promote traditional grains like millets, which have gained prominence under India’s broader food and climate policy framework.

While acknowledging the ecological motivations behind the initiative, Yadav described it as a civil society effort led by ISKCON. “This is a good initiative. If others wish to highlight local food cultures—such as those of tribal or coastal communities—they are free to do so in their own way,” he said, responding to questions about the absence of non-vegetarian diets common to Koli and tribal communities in the programme.

The GEV, where the initiative was launched, is known for its emphasis on ecological sustainability and spiritual living. The Union minister also toured the facility, which includes wastewater recycling, organic farming, and other low-impact practices.

Gauranga Das, Director of GEV, described the initiative as part of a larger effort to address the environmental impact of industrial food systems. “Food is not only about health but also about ecology, equity, and culture,” he said, citing statistics from the World Wildlife Fund that estimate food systems account for over 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 70 per cent of freshwater use.

Separately, the Union Ministry of Environment announced plans to collaborate with GEV, IIM Ahmedabad, and the Green Energy and Sustainability Hub at IIT to establish a Centre of Excellence in Palghar. According to officials, the proposed centre would focus on sustainability research and public education, particularly around the themes promoted under the government’s “Lifestyle for Environment” (LiFE) mission.