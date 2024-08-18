Union minister Jual Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram dies of dengue

She was 58.

Jhingia was suffering from dengue and was undergoing treatment for the past nine days.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers, and BJP leaders visited Jual Oram's residence at Lumbini Vihar in Bhubaneswar and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

“It is an inseparable loss for Jual Oram's family. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family," CM Majhi stated.

Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy, expressed grief and said, “We are deeply shocked over the death of Jual Oram's wife. She was very supportive and used to love and respect everyone."

The grief-stricken Jual Oram said, "At around 10:50 pm on Saturday, my wife breathed her last. She had lung fibrosis and was also undergoing treatment for dengue. Her platelet count had dropped to 60,000 and she fell unconscious. My wife was shouldering a big responsibility for which I was able to discharge my political career."

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the sad demise of Jhingia Oram.