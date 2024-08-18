Union minister Jual Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram dies of dengue
She was 58.
Jhingia was suffering from dengue and was undergoing treatment for the past nine days.
Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers, and BJP leaders visited Jual Oram's residence at Lumbini Vihar in Bhubaneswar and paid their last respects to the departed soul.
“It is an inseparable loss for Jual Oram's family. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family," CM Majhi stated.
Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy, expressed grief and said, “We are deeply shocked over the death of Jual Oram's wife. She was very supportive and used to love and respect everyone."
The grief-stricken Jual Oram said, "At around 10:50 pm on Saturday, my wife breathed her last. She had lung fibrosis and was also undergoing treatment for dengue. Her platelet count had dropped to 60,000 and she fell unconscious. My wife was shouldering a big responsibility for which I was able to discharge my political career."
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the sad demise of Jhingia Oram.
“I am saddenewd to hear the news of the untimely demise of Jingia Oram, wife of our party's senior leader Jual Oram. I have received a lot of affection from Jual Bhai's family members while going to his home for many social and political events," wrote Pradhan on his 'X' handle.
“As a family member, I am saddened by the untimely demise of a pious woman like Mrs. Jingia. May her immortal soul rest in peace. Condolence to the bereaved family. May the Lord give patience and courage to the family in this time of sorrow," read Pradhan’s tweet.
The Oram couple has two daughters.
Later in the night, Jhingia Oram's mortal remains was taken to Kendudihi village in Sundargarh district, where her list rite rituals will be conducted.