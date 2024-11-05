Union Minister Joshi launches retail sale of Bharat Atta and Rice

New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, launched phase – II of the retail sale of Bharat atta and Bharat rice by flagging off mobile vans of NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar on Tuesday.

Bharat Atta at MRP of Rs.30 per kg and Bharat Rice at MRP of Rs.34 per kg is being made available to consumers during the Phase-II. While interacting with media persons during the event, Joshi stated that the initiative is an affirmation of the Central government’s commitment towards ensuring the availability of essential food items to the consumers at subsidized prices.

Direct interventions through retail sale of basic food items under Bharat brand such as rice, atta and dal have helped in maintaining stable price regime, he added.

In the initial stage of Phase - II, 3.69 LMT of wheat and 2.91 LMT of rice are made available for retail sale. During Phase – I, around 15.20 LMT of Bharat atta and 14.58 LMT Bharat rice was made available to general consumers at subsidized rates.

Bharat atta and Bharat rice will be available at stores and mobile vans of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF and e-commerce /big chain retailers. During the Phase-II. ‘Bharat’ brand atta and rice will be sold in 5 kg and 10 kg bags.

Updating on procurement of paddy in Punjab, Union Minister reiterated the commitment of Central government to achieve the targeted procurement estimate of 184 LMT in Punjab and procure every single grain brought to mandis by the farmers.

As of November 4, 2024, a total quantity of 104.63 LMT of paddy has arrived in the Punjab mandis out of which 98.42 LMT had been procured by State agencies and FCI. The paddy is being purchased at MSP of Rs 2320 as decided by the Central government for Grade ‘A’ paddy.

The total paddy purchased by the Centre till date in the ongoing KMS 2024-25, amounts to Rs 20557 crore. This has benefitted 5.38 lakh farmers and the MSP amount has been credited to their bank accounts.