Union Home Minister launches Bharatpol portal to facilitate faster global aid in tracking wanted criminals

New Delhi:Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday exhorted the Indian probe agencies to use modern technology and techniques to nab fugitives as he launched the "Bharatpol" portal to facilitate faster international assistance in tracking the wanted criminals. The Union home minister said provisions of the three new criminal laws and Bharatpol platform will enable law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice.

Lauding the portal, Mr Shah underlined that the real-time interface is the most important feature of the application developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, as it enables all law enforcement agencies in the country to connect with Interpol in a seamless manner, effectively expediting investigations.

"It is time that we use modern technology and techniques to nab and bring to justice the fugitives who absconded from India after committing a crime," Mr Shah said.

"We have to keep an eye on global challenges and update our internal systems. Bharatpol is a step in that direction," the Union home minister said, adding that the new portal will allow Central and state investigation agencies to share and obtain information on their cases from the 195 member nations of the Interpol.

The Union home minister also stated that the portal will significantly expedite responses to domestic and international requests for real-time data sharing, including the issuance of Red Corner Notices and other alerts through a global network.

Noting that the criminals, after committing crimes in India, flee to other countries to evade the reach of Indian laws for years, Mr Shah asserted that with the implementation of modern systems like Bharatpol, such fugitives can now be brought within the ambit of justice.

Mr Shah said that the Modi government has introduced the provision of “trial in absentia” in the three new criminal laws, enabling the prosecution of fugitive criminals even in their absence through court orders while ensuring a fair judicial process.

Underscoring that this provision will simplify the process of extraditing convicted criminals from foreign countries to India, the Union home minister said this new measure aligned with the portal will empower Indian law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice, no matter where they hide.

Mr Shah urged the CBI to take the lead in implementing Bharatpol and ensuring its widespread training at the grassroots level. This, he said, will strengthen the judicial system, enhance transparency and improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.

Stressing the importance of raising awareness among law enforcement agencies about Interpol notices and institutionalising this system, Mr Shah also pointed out that one of the key benefits will be the access to 19 types of Interpol databases, enabling young officers to analyse data, develop crime prevention strategies and apprehend criminals more effectively. He also highlighted the system's capability to address emerging challenges in cybercrime with greater speed and efficiency.

The CBI, being the National Central Bureau of India in terms of the Interpol mechanism, is responsible for communication with affairs related to the global policing body.