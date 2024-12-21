Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha’s Sambalpur on December 28

Bhubaneswar: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Sambalpur on December 28 as part of his upcoming tour of Odisha, according to Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra.

During his visit, Shah will first offer prayers to Goddess Samaleswari, Mishra confirmed.

“The home minister will inaugurate three to four projects, including the newly established Super Specialty Hospital in Burla,” said Mishra.

Additionally, Shah is expected to attend a programme at Gangadhar Meher University, where he will inaugurate various developmental projects.

Mishra also mentioned that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other dignitaries will join Shah at these events.

According to political analysts, the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha highlight the BJP's focus on governance and organizational growth in the state.

Earlier this month, PM Modi and HM Shah attended the Director General of Police (DG) Conference in Bhubaneswar, where they stayed for three days. Notably, PM Modi addressed a public meeting near Naveen Niwas on the first day of his visit, aiming to motivate party workers. He also held meetings with elected representatives and BJP office bearers at the party’s state headquarters.�