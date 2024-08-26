Union Cabinet Approves BioE3 Policy to Propel High-performance Biomanufacturing in India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BioE3 policy--Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment--aimed at fostering high-performance biomanufacturing, on Saturday.

The policy is designed to supplement, rather than replace, traditional supply methods with biotechnological solutions to meet the demands of a developed India by 2047.

"Industrial revolutions have historically transformed human activities, and the coming years present an opportune moment for the industrialisation of biology. It is crucial to adopt new technologies to drive GDP growth, create new employment opportunities, and benefit the environment. The BioE3 policy is a forward-looking initiative that positions India as a potential global leader in this next revolution," officials stated on Sunday.

The policy will accelerate technological development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing facilities, bio-AI hubs, and biofoundries.

On the social media platform X, the Department of Biotechnology highlighted the policy's innovative approach.

"High-performance biomanufacturing can fundamentally transform the global economy from today's consumptive and unsustainable manufacturing paradigm to one based on regenerative principles," the department stated.

Government data reveals that between 1950 and 2021, 8.7 billion tonnes of plastic were produced, with only 11 percent recycled. This policy aims to introduce more sophisticated recycling processes, smarter materials, and biomanufacturing techniques to reimagine the future and address challenges in food, climate, energy, chemicals, and health.

The policy outlines three implementation strategies: discovery and integrated research networks, bridging existing gaps, and establishing bio-enabler hubs.

The policy envisions a future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges like climate change, unsustainable material consumption, and waste generation. It also aims to revolutionise the production of everything from medicines to biomaterials.

"Broadly, the policy will also support the development of an integrated chemical and biological platform for the on-demand production of nutritious, palatable, and safe food from minimal resources, benefiting disaster relief efforts and space exploration," officials added.

A top source informed ANI that 21 ministries have approved the policy, which is expected to take shape by December of this year. Additionally, over 8,000 biotechnological startups will be involved, generating more job opportunities, contributing to GDP growth, and promoting sustainability.