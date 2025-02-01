Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet Comes at Rs 2.99 Lakh

Pune: Ultraviolette, the Bangalore-based EV startup, on Friday introduced its second offering the F77 SuperStreet electric performance bike with the starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh at the Delhi showroom.

The electric bike is available in two variants: Standard and Recon. Bookings are open and deliveries will start in March 2025.

The latter comes equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack, delivering a peak power output of 30 kW (40.2 hp) and peak torque of 100 Nm. It accelerates swiftly from 0 to 60 km/hr in just 2.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 155 km/hr.

It promises an IDC range of 323 kms on a single charge. It has three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

The F77 Superstreet is essentially the road version of the F77 Mach 2, the brand's first electric motorcycle.

The Superstreet features an upright riding posture with comfortable ergonomics and better aerodynamics. The new motorcycle has been conceived using feedback received from the current owners of F77 Mach 2 which forms the Ultraviolette Squadron community.

"This motorcycle combines power, agility, and a futuristic design to deliver an exhilarating riding experience that seamlessly integrates advanced engineering with everyday usability,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder at Ultraviolette.

In terms of safety, the F77 Superstreet gets Hill Hold feature that keeps the motorcycle in position without the need for constant brake application. The Delta Watch feature provides a heightened sense of security and serves as a vigilant guardian, promptly alerting riders of any encroachment attempts on their motorcycle.